Kendal care home residents enjoy delightful cheese and wine evening

Residents at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, were recently treated to an elegant and enjoyable evening of cheese and wine, thanks to a wonderful idea brought forward by some of the home’s very own residents.

After hearing that a couple of residents were eager to host a wine and cheese night, the Summerhill wellbeing team eagerly stepped in to help bring the idea to life. With input from residents, the team curated a delicious selection of cheeses paired with complementary wines for all to enjoy.

The event, held in the home’s communal lounge, created a warm and relaxed atmosphere, where residents could sit back, savour new flavours, and enjoy great company. From sharp cheddars to creamy brie and crisp whites to bold reds, there was something for every palate.

Many residents expressed how much they enjoyed the event and have already asked for it to become a regular feature on the home’s social calendar.

Residents at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home enjoying a cheese and wine evening

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home said:

“The feedback from residents was overwhelmingly positive. It was lovely to see the team take an idea and run with it. Our residents thought it was brilliant – well done to those involved. The evening reflects Summerhill’s commitment to meaningful, person-centred activities that are inspired by the interests and suggestions of our resident who live at Summerhill.”

Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, added:

“At Summerhill, we believe that some of the best ideas come from our residents. This event is a perfect example of how listening and working together can lead to something really special.”

