Kendal good causes are among thousands to have benefitted from a charitable foundation that is celebrating donating more than £10 million to charities across the country.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation made its first donation in 1999 but 25 years later, thanks to the ongoing generosity of customers, it has now donated over £10 million to local charities where colleagues and members live and work. Charities are nominated for donations by colleagues and members of Yorkshire Building Society, including from those in Kendal.

More than £8,725 has been shared by eight charities in the Kendal area since 2020. Recently South Lakeland Hydrotherapy and Sight Advice Kendal have received donations, after being nominated by colleagues and customers for support.

Trisha Dickson, Manager of Yorkshire Building Society’s agency in Kendal, said: “I’m delighted that the Charitable Foundation has supported so many charities and good causes in our community, nominated by our colleagues and members.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is celebrating donating £10 million to good causes

“The donations have made a huge difference to people locally and it’s thanks to the ongoing generosity of our members that the Charitable Foundation can continue to support so many causes. We’re so proud to have helped to play a part in donating over £10 million to charities and good causes across the UK. It shows small change really can make a big difference.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

For more information about the Charitable Foundation please visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation