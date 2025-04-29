Kat’s challenge debut is run-away success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cottam mum-of-two Kat Smith, who has set herself a six run challenge to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation following treatment for bowel cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre, has successfully completed her first event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kat, (39), who works at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Cardiac Centre as a Cardiac Physiologist, ran Saturday’s Blackpool Festival of Running 5k. Cheered on by family, friends and work colleagues, Kat was flanked by sisters Police Officer Susie and Vocal Coach Helen, who had traveled from their respective homes in Birmingham and Milton Keynes to run alongside her.

The sisters’ online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/-destination-marathon already stands at £2,664 ahead of their 10k in Tatton Park, a 10k trail run in Ullswater, a half marathon and a 10 mile run in Milton Keynes before next year’s grand finale of the Manchester Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat, who is married to Chris and mum to Ronnie (seven) and Stanley (five), said: “We had a great time. It was a wonderful way to start the challenge. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Kat (centre) with sisters Susie (left) and Helen on Blackpool Prom

Kat’s cancer diagnosis in October 2023 came after she was admitted to the Royal Preston Hospital with suspected appendicitis following a bout of sudden, severe abdominal pain. Following surgery, Kat was prescribed eight cycles of chemotherapy, which she finished last summer. Kat said: “I cannot fault the care and compassion from the staff I encountered during my treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk