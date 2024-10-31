Junior cricketers in Eccleston kitted out by Anwyl
The homebuilder donated £1,250 to Eccleston Cricket Club for its Under 10s and Under 11s teams, who recently completed their first season playing in the Palace Shield Junior League. The funding also covered a sponsorship board at the Doctors Lane Ground, which has won the award for Lancashire's best kept ground on five separate occasions.
Club secretary Tony Moon explained: “The children were all super proud to sport their Anwyl sponsored jumpers in games, and of course, it saved their parents the cost of providing kit that is grown out of so quickly. Both teams were new to the game, and being inexperienced, they didn't win any trophies, but they enjoyed their cricketing season. The Anwyl sponsored kit is club owned, so it will be used for new players at Under 10 and 11 level next season.”
The cricket club is less than a mile away from Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development on Parr Lane.
Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Sports teams like Eccleston Cricket Club are at the heart of the community. They help people of all ages stay fit and active, while also encouraging teamwork and enabling friendships to develop. We were happy to help provide junior players with a new kit for their first season.”
The club runs two senior teams who play on Saturdays from April through to September; a junior section, which for next season is likely to include Under 10s, 11s, 13s and 17s; the club also operates All Stars (for five to eight-year-olds) and Dynamos (eight-11-year-olds) programmes.
For more information about the cricket club see https://eccleston.play-cricket.com/home or https://www.facebook.com/EcclestonCC/. Anyone wanting to get involved can send a message via the club’s Facebook page or email [email protected].
