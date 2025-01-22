JSJ UK empowers skilled tradespeople in crafting career success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four former trainees are taking the next big steps in their careers at Preston-based bespoke joinery manufacturer, JSJ UK, after successfully qualifying in their respective disciplines.

Robert Anderson and Brendan Rogers have each achieved their Level 2 Furniture Manufacturer qualifications, specialising in installation and manufacturing, respectively. Ross Gorman earned his Level 3 in Bespoke Furniture Making, while Kane Maddran graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying.

Kane earned his degree from UCLan, while Robert, Brendan, and Ross completed their qualifications through North Lancs Training Group (NLTG), a leading provider of manufacturing training in the region. Since partnering with NLTG in 2022, JSJ UK has continued to offer apprentices a valuable blend of hands-on experience both in its workshop and out on site, complemented by expert guidance from NLTG’s Centre of Vocational Excellence (COVE).

Apprenticeships play a central role in JSJ UK’s skills investment strategy, which reinforces the company’s commitment to cultivating talent through traditional and specialised trades. Founder and MD, Jack Smith, who began his own career as an apprentice, has embedded these opportunities firmly within the company culture.

From left to right: Brendan Rogers, Nathen Rizza, MD Jack Smith and Ross Gorman

Jack said: “Our trainees are essential to our success – representing more than a sixth of our workforce. Having progressed from apprentice to leader myself, I understand firsthand the value of investing in both personal and professional growth.

"Seeing these individuals achieve their qualifications and advance their careers at JSJ UK is incredibly rewarding, not only for them but for the entire team. Each one brings unique skills and fresh perspectives that drive us forward.

“This year, we celebrated our 10th anniversary, and it’s clear that our training programme has been a cornerstone of our growth strategy. We’re not just training individuals for today’s tasks; we’re building a pipeline of talent to meet our long-term goals.

"Investing in training allows us to ensure that we have the right expertise to expand in line with our ambitions, while also contributing to the broader manufacturing community by nurturing skilled tradespeople who can excel in their craft.”

In addition to the achievements of Kane, Robert, Brendan, and Ross, JSJ UK welcomed new apprentice Nathen Rizza at the end of last year as he pursues his Level 2 in Furniture Manufacturing, and the company plans to take on several more apprentices in the coming years.

Kane Maddran, who joined JSJ UK as a 17 year-old labourer, spent six years in site carpentry before transitioning into a quantity surveying role three years ago.

Reflecting on the last decade, he said: “I'm grateful for the support and opportunities I've had at JSJ UK. I'm not sure I would have had the same experience anywhere else - the chance to gain practical skills, work with talented professionals, and be mentored along the way."

Ross Gorman shares: “My apprenticeship has allowed me to develop a high level of craftsmanship. I’ve had the chance to work on complex projects, from bespoke office units to intricate slatted walls. Each project has helped me step up my technical skills, and having the support of my mentors has been invaluable."

JSJ UK has been widely recognised for its dedication to nurturing talent in the manufacturing sector, recently winning the Manufacturing Future Talent Award at this year’s Made in the North West Awards. As the company continues to grow, its focus on skills development ensures that future talent will have the opportunity to excel and contribute to the industry.