Joel boxes clever for Rosemere

Preston sports fan Joel Lucas boxed clever to raise more than £300 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by being sponsored to take part in an ultra white collar fight night at Deepdale Stadium.

Joel (30), who works at Springfields Fuels Limited and runs, skis and plays tennis and squash, scored a points victory in what was his first ever boxing bout, which went the full distance of three, 90 second rounds.

Cheering him on from ringside was Joel’s wife Rio, whose dad Martin Brennan is currently a patient at Rosemere Cancer Centre, where he is being treated for prostate cancer. Joel, who also had his parents and a number of friends watching his match, said: “Martin is a big sports fan and follower of PNE.

“He was diagnosed about a year and a half ago and has spoken of how the support he has received from those looking after him at Rosemere Cancer Centre has helped no end, even giving him a much better mind set. The fight was my way of saying thank you.”

Joel in red in the ring during his fight night match

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks to Joel and all his supporters. He might have won on points but he raised a knock-out donation for us and will now always be one of our Rosemere champions!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

To add to the funds Joel has raised, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/joel-lucas-1