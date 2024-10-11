James Hall & Co. Ltd and Lancashire Mind mark World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Hall & Co. Ltd and Lancashire Mind have marked World Mental Health Day through a ‘tea and talk’ event.

Members of the Lancashire Mind team have been at James Hall & Co. Ltd’s Bowland View SPAR Distribution Centre promoting positive mental health while employees took part in mindfulness activities including colouring exercises, breathing techniques, and enjoying a conversation over a brew.

Lancashire Mind staff were on hand to discuss the valuable services they offer to people who live and work in Lancashire and encourage employees to lace up their running shoes and get their best elf costume ready ahead of the charity’s Mental Elf Fun Run returning in November.

Headline sponsored by James Hall & Co. Ltd and SPAR for a third consecutive year, the Mental Elf Fun Run will take place in Leyland’s Worden Park on Saturday 30th November.

Nicola Tomkins and Lauren McAteer from Lancashire Mind (left) with Claire Wilkinson and Andrew Dean

The much-loved event attracted 300 adults and children in fancy dress in 2023 helping to spread some early Christmas cheer along with raising vital funds for mental health.

Participants of all ages are invited to join in the 2k, 5k or Challenge Your S’Elf distances, and each will receive a wooden medal for taking part which doubles as a Christmas tree decoration.

Now in its 11th year, the concept of the Mental Elf Fun Run was created by Lancashire Mind, and as the event enters its second decade, 42 other local Mind charities across the country will be hosting a similar event in 2024 having seen the success of the Lancashire event.

Nicola Tomkins, Community and Events Fundraiser at Lancashire Mind, said: “The Mental Elf Fun Run is more than just a run – it's a celebration of mental health awareness and community support.

“It makes a real difference in the lives of those who struggle with their mental health. Every step taken and every donation made helps us continue our essential work in the local community.”

All proceeds from the Mental Elf Fun Run go directly to supporting Lancashire Mind’s life-changing mental health services.

These funds help provide wellbeing coaching, support groups, and educational programmes to individuals and families in need of mental health support in Lancashire.

Mental Elf is also going into schools for the first time in 2024, with schools being encouraged to set up events in December supported by packs provided by Lancashire Mind.

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be headline sponsor of Lancashire Mind’s Mental Elf Fun Run again and are proud to be associated with an event that is now moving into schools and beyond its origins in Lancashire.

“It is a fantastic community event that brings Lancashire Mind’s work to life. While dressed up as a fun day out for all the family in the run up to Christmas, it gets people active and socialising and raises hugely important funds that support better mental health for people who live and work in Lancashire.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.