Jam Coding named Learning Provider of the Year

At the LPI awards last night, Lancashire computing education provider Jam Coding was honoured to win gold in the Learning Provider of the Year category. Claudia Winkleman, who hosts the event annually, acknowledged it as the “most anticipated award of the night.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the prestigious LPI Awards attract hundreds of entries from around the world. Recognised as a celebration of innovation, excellence and success in workplace learning and development, the event showcases the industry's most outstanding achievements.

Jam Coding’s win comes just a year after securing gold for Innovation in Learning (Platform) in 2024. Since that achievement, the company has been on a transformative journey, expanding its impact and reach in primary school computing education, not just in the UK but globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Grogan, Founder and CEO of Jam Coding, reflected on the company’s journey:

Chrissy Sanders (Franchise Network Trainer), Roger Grogan (CEO and Founder) and Jennifer Talbot (Learning and Development Manager) win gold at the LPI Awards

"Last year, our computing curriculum was still in its early stages. We had just introduced our learning management system, designed not only to give teachers access to our progressive computing curriculum but to upskill them in the delivery of the subject, unit by unit.

As the curriculum reached more schools, we started witnessing the positive impact it was having on both young people and school teachers in terms of their own professional development.

Over the past year, Jam Coding has been on an incredible journey. We successfully expanded our reach and introduced the curriculum into more schools – a growth that has been instrumental in helping us fulfil our mission to empower as many children as possible with essential digital life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being recognised as the Learning Provider of the Year is an honour and we hope this accolade will aid our mission even further.”

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding added:

“This award is particularly special because it recognises the incredible impact the Bespoke Curriculum is having on the thousands of pupils it reaches each week, many of whom are working a key stage higher above expectations.

But on a personal level, our computing curriculum is a true passion project for me. From the moment I got my first Amiga Commodore at 12 years old, buzzing with excitement as I taught myself to build HTML quizzes about The Simpsons, to being inspired by one of my fantastic secondary school teachers, my journey has come full circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are incredibly proud to take home this award and extend our congratulations to all the other finalists.”

Jam Coding faced strong competition from outstanding companies, including Abilitie, Development Beyond Learning (DBL), HPC, Intellek, Netex Learning, The CRUMBS Project, and Umbrella Training Ltd.

For more information, or to learn how Jam Coding’s progressive computing curriculum can revolutionise the subject at your school, get in touch by e-mailing [email protected]