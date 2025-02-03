It had to be new for Chorley downsizers

Anwyl homeowners Adrian and Julia Stanworth

Mortgage free and with lower energy bills, Adrian and Julia Stanworth are enjoying retirement in a new home near Chorley they reserved from the beach in Lanzarote.

The couple were the first people to move into Parr Meadows, an Anwyl Homes development in Eccleston.

It’s their fourth new build home.

Julia said: “We retired five years ago and were rattling round in a huge five-bedroom house with several en-suites and a big garden after the children had left home.”

Adrian added: “We like the convenience of everything being new and didn’t want to have to renovate and have lots of repairs. The house we’ve moved from was 10 years old and getting to the stage it needed things doing to it.”

While their old home was on the market, they looked at various new homes in the Croston, Eccleston and Leyland area. They were on holiday when they received an acceptable offer and immediately swung into action.

“We rang Anwyl from the beach in Lanzarote and told them we wanted to reserve plot one at Parr Meadow as we’d looked at the site plan and viewed a Bowden show home on another site,” Julia recalled.

“We paid the reservation fee from the beach, without having seen our home.”

Just three months later they moved in.

“We wanted to be mortgage free and the difference between the price we received for our old house and what we paid for our new home was almost equal to the mortgage we had,” Adrian said.

They described everyone at Anwyl from the sales and site teams to aftercare as helpful, dealing with queries quickly.

The couple said the quality of finish from Anwyl stood out compared to other homes they viewed, with attention to detail in everything from the banister to the kickboards, showers and light switches.

Julia said: “It feels really cosy and homely. It very quickly felt like home. It’s smaller than our other home but I feel happier here.”

Their new home is a five-bedroom detached Bowdon, like one of the show homes.

“We have a big family and so although we wanted to downsize, we wanted at least four bedrooms, one or two en-suites, an open plan kitchen and dining room with extra living area, a utility, downstairs toilet and study,” Julia explained.

“We have a really lovely bedroom with dressing room and fitted wardrobes. We’ve made one bedroom into a study. Hopefully we can stay here and not move again. It ticked all the boxes.”

Featuring increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points, Anwyl’s new homes in Eccleston score the top rating for energy efficiency and while the Stanworths’ previous property was only 10 years old, they’ve noticed the difference.

“Our bills are substantially lower. Previously we’d wear heated gilets to avoid putting the heating on a lot,” Adrian explained.

“Now we have a smart meter showing how much we’re spending on energy and can see a massive difference. We’re happy to have the heating on without having to worry about it. In fact, because of the in-built efficiency, sometimes it’s too hot.”

Julia added: “We didn’t have solar panels before and when it’s sunny you can see that it’s cheaper when doing the washing.”

Current prices at Parr Meadows start from £474,995 for a four-bedroom Cheltenham, set out over three floors, up to £679,995 for a five-bedroom Bowdon, like the Stanworths’.

