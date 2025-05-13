"It Brought Back So Many Memories" - Local Care Team Brings VE Day Celebrations to Customers

In honour of VE day last week, local home and live-in care provider Bluebird Care helped their customers to take part in a raft of special community celebrations. They wanted to make sure that every one of their customers, who live across the area from Galgate up to Arnside and across to Kirkby Lonsdale and everywhere in between, could be part of the day’s activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic end of WWII.

The hard-working Bluebird Care team baked cake for over 70 people receiving care in their own homes and then delivered them with military precision throughout the course of the day - ensuring that the last cake was delivered at 9pm as the beacon on Morecambe Promenade was lit in tribute to VE Day.

But the commitment didn’t stop there. Several team members generously volunteered their time to escort customers to local ceremonies. One of the highlights was 96-year-old Doreen from Bowerham, who was accompanied by care expert Cheryl Prouse to the Morecambe Brass Band’s Peace Concert at The Platform.

After the concert, Doreen, who was 16 when the war ended in Europe, was emotional as she reflected on the experience:

“I had such a wonderful time at the concert, it brought back so many memories. Thank you for making it happen. I feel so much more like a normal person when I get out and do things.”

Cheryl Bowerham, Care Professional, added:

“It was a real privilege to be able to take Doreen to the concert. Not only was it a memorable experience, but I’m also so glad we could be a part of her VE Day celebration. We were also grateful to Town Councillor Lee Bradbury for his support in making sure that our customers were able to take part in the celebrations and feel connected to this important national moment.”

Claire Evans, Owner of Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland, said:

Claire Evans and Home Manager Alyson Hartlebury

‘’Many of those we support have memories of WWII and VE Day, and we wanted to make sure that they could take part in all the events marking the 80th anniversary this year. It’s so important to us that we support people to make the most of the wonderful community in which we live, as well as to stay safe and independent in their own homes. Logistics were complicated when trying to coordinate the events and deliveries of this celebration, but our wonderful Bluebird Care team was determined that this would not prevent our customers from participating in such an important occasion. Thank you to everyone who helped us to mark this momentous day with our valued customers.”

Bluebird Care provides professional, high-quality home care services, offering everything from companionship and personal care to live-in care for individuals in their own homes.