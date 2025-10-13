Intergalactic experience for Preston show home visitors

The intergalctic bedroom in The Cypress show home at The Lawns development

House hunters in Broughton can now look around a brand new show home on Whittingham Lane which brings a touch of Hollywood to the Preston village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West-based housebuilder Wain Homes has opened the doors to its four-bedroom Cypress show home at The Lawns development, featuring a child’s bedroom which pays homage to the classic sci-fi film Star Wars.

A life-size Darth Vader and stormtrooper stand guard in one corner with stellar ceiling decor, space-station light shade, light sabres and Star Wars wallpapers and bedding creating a fantastical other-worldly experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor of the Cypress is light, bright and airy with an entrance hallway leading into the lounge with pastel blue décor and functional and decorative panelling style shelving running along one entire wall, which contrasts with the cream seating fabric and light wood furniture.

Decorative panelling style shelving in the lounge of the Cypress sbow home

The open plan kitchen diner is natural and calming with creams, browns and beige tones combining with tactile rattan wall art.

The interior designers have also created another bold statement bedroom to the first floor, celebrating the monochrome House of Chanel branding, with minimalist décor sure to delight lovers of chic French styling.

The primary bedroom continues the ground floor theme of pastel shades and light washed woods, which reflect a relaxing coastal vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth bedroom has been presented as a private work-from-home studio, showing the flexibility of the property.

The primary bedroom with en suite at Wain Homes' Cypress show home at The Lawns

Wain Homes is building 44 energy-efficient new two, three and four-bedroom homes at The Lawns, all of which feature the company’s new all-inclusive specification. The homes include fitted wardrobes to the principal bedroom, carpets and Amtico flooring throughout, fitted kitchen appliances, oak finish doors, vanity units, drencher showers and turf to both front and rear gardens all included within the standard price.

Andrew Blundell, Wain Homes’ regional sales director, said: “We gave the interior designers free rein to have some fun in the Cypress show home and to create ‘wow’ moments round every corner. The Star Wars room will make it an exciting experience for younger members of the family, but we also show how the home can be a calm and relaxing place.

“We always try and inspire people to imagine what they could do in their new homes and how rooms and spaces can be designed to meet individual tastes and we hope to give visitors to The Lawns an enjoyable and memorable experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wain Homes currently has 11 homes available for sale at The Lawns, ranging from the first-time-buyer targeted three-bedroom Laurel design at £255,950 to the four-bedroom detached Foxglove at £368,950.

The Cypress show home at The Lawns development in Broughton

Andrew added: “Broughton has always been a very popular area of Preston for people wanting to be close to the city but with a slightly more rural lifestyle. Wain Homes has a long track record of building sought-after new developments in this part of Lancashire and The Lawns is proving very popular with house buyers at every stage of property ownership.”

The show home at The Lawns is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information, visit: https://www.wainhomes.co.uk/find-your-home/north-west/preston/the-lawns/