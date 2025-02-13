Inaugural national survey report reveals the realities of taxi and private hire driving in the UK

The 2024/25 National Taxi & Private Hire Driver Survey has revealed the growing pressures and challenges faced by drivers across the UK, highlighting financial strains, passenger behaviour concerns, and the increasing role of technology in the trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conducted by Blackburn-based business, TaxiPlus, in collaboration with industry publication TaxiPoint, the survey gathered responses from over 1,400 taxi and private hire drivers nationwide, creating one of the most comprehensive snapshots of the industry to date.

The Cost of Being a DriverThe report found that rising operational costs are among the biggest concerns for drivers, with many struggling to maintain financial stability amid increased fuel prices, insurance premiums, and maintenance fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, drivers spend £477 per month on fuel and £2,770 annually on vehicle maintenance, but these costs vary widely depending on location. Northern Ireland emerged as the most expensive place to be a driver, while regions in the north of England generally recorded lower costs.

The National Taxi & Private Hire Driver Survey hoped to give a voice to UK drivers.

James Parkinson, Marketing Executive at TaxiPlus, noted that these figures reflect the financial pressure drivers are under.

"Being a taxi or private hire driver is getting more expensive every year, and for many, it’s becoming harder to turn a profit. The cost of fuel, insurance, and vehicle upkeep continues to climb, and for some, the numbers simply don’t add up anymore."

Shocking Passenger Behaviour

The survey also uncovered worrying trends in passenger behaviour, with over 40% of drivers reporting instances of verbal or physical abuse, and 28.4% saying they had witnessed passengers taking drugs in their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the starkest figures comes from Yorkshire & the Humber, where over half of drivers (53.7%) said they had passengers using drugs in their cabs—the highest percentage in the country.

Additionally, nearly half of all drivers (46.3%) have had passengers vomit in their vehicle, with figures rising to over 60% in Wales and Northern Ireland.

One taxi driver, responding to the survey, said: "The things we have to put up with are shocking. Some nights, it's like being a babysitter for drunk and disorderly passengers."

The Role of Technology in the Industry

Despite the challenges, the report shows that the trade is continuing to embrace technology, with 81% of drivers using ride-hailing or booking apps to source work. However, the shift to digital platforms is not uniform across the country, with some regions seeing far lower adoption rates than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TaxiPoint, which partnered on the report, said:"Technology is now a key part of the industry, but it’s clear that some areas are slower to adapt. There’s a major divide between urban and rural areas when it comes to app usage, and this is shaping the way drivers find work."

What’s Next for the Industry?The findings paint a picture of an industry that is increasingly difficult to operate in, with financial pressures and passenger behaviour taking a toll on drivers. While technology continues to change the landscape, it is clear that many in the trade are struggling.

The full 2024 National Taxi & Private Hire Driver Survey is available now and provides an in-depth look at the cost of being a driver, regional differences, and key industry trends.