Impressive GCSE results mark the end of a “milestone year” at Rhyddings

Cheers of celebration could be heard throughout the corridors at Rhyddings, part of the LET Education Trust, as students celebrated fantastic GCSE results that saw significant improvements on previous years.

At nearly every level, results strengthened – with the number of students securing a 4 or above in English and maths rocketing by almost a quarter. In addition, there were also increases in the average grade achieved, Attainment 8 and the number of students securing 7s or above.

Dave Lancaster, Headteacher, said: “A huge congratulations must go to every one of our students today! They, in partnership with our staff, our Trust and their families, have tried their Personal Best and worked very hard - and we are so proud of every one of them.

“When I first walked through the door 9 months ago, I could see how much potential there was at this school. Since last September, the school has made a number of important changes, and every indicator suggests that every aspect of life at Rhyddings is on an upward trajectory. We are hugely excited about what we are going to continue to achieve together over the coming years."

“The fact this year’s results surpass those of 2024 shows we are on the right track to support every child to flourish and thrive.”

Some of the students celebrating successes today include:

Lacey Richardson – 1 x 9, 1 x 6, 3 x 5s and a Level 2 Distinction

Amaya Syed – 2 x 9s, 6 x 8s, 1 x 7

Saffron Wood – 1 x 6, 3 x 5s, 3 x 4s and a P1

Joseph Woodcock – 4 x 7s, 3 x 6s, 1 x 5 and a *2

Steve Campbell, CEO at the LET Education Trust, added: “Over the last year, we have seen Rhyddings go from strength to strength – and today is just another sign of the progress that we are making as a community.

“These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of all the school’s staff in creating an environment that empowers students to aim high and achieve well. It really feels like a milestone year.”