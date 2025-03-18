iMEP on track for British Rally Championship

Hyndburn-based music event production company, iMEP, were recently part of one of the most popular rally events in the world, the British Rally Championship (BRC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new addition to the BRC, the East Riding Stages Rally was held in Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire and saw iMEP supply two PA systems and music for the ‘stage start’ part of the event.

iMEP worked together with the event organisers and other event partners to deliver a fantastic event, which started from the beautiful market town of Beverley, before tackling the fast stages through the Yorkshire countryside and the Superspecial Stage on Beverley Westwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BRC was just the latest global event that iMEP have been involved in, having regularly worked on events both at home and overseas, providing a wide range of services including lighting and sound.

iMEP worked on the British Rally Championship

Eddy O’Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: “This is one of the biggest rally events in the world and the buzz in Beverley was incredible.

“We thrive on producing the best quality sound for events of this calibre and are looking forward to more events like it in the future.”

iMEP offer everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also hosting the iMEP Music Festival for the second consecutive year in 2025, which takes place on Friday 19thand Saturday 20thSeptember at the iMEP Arena, Accrington Cricket Club, featuring stars such as Clean Bandit, Sam Ryder, Marvin Humes, B*Witched, Jordan North and Chesney Hawkes.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-arena-accrington-cricket-club-tickets-accrington/venue/436017

Learn more about iMEP via their website: https://www.imep.co.uk/