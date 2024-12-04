Ice skating rink returns to Southport with festive fun for families

An ice skating rink is BACK in Southport this December!

The rink - with real ice - has been installed at Victoria Park in Southport to bring the magic of Christmas to families.

There are tickets available via the Ice Skating Southport website.

Nearly 13,000 visitors enjoyed the popular attraction last year.

The rink is open between 4.45pm and 9pmTuesday to Friday, and 9.45am - 9pm each Saturday and Sunday (closed Mondays).

Then, things get really busy ​when the attraction is open 9.45am - 9pm from Tuesday 17th December until Monday, 30th December 2024 - including on Christmas Eve.

The site will be closed on ​Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Ice Skating Southport has been brought to town for the third year in a row by North West Marquee Hire.

The management team said: “We’re really pleased to be back at Victoria Park in Southport!

“There is something really magical about ice skating in December, around the festive season.

“It brings happy memories for so many people.

“We welcomed around 12,000 - 13,000 people last year, it was so popular.

“It gets particularly busy during the school Christmas holidays, so it’s worth booking ahead for your slot if you can.

“It’s fantastic for children and for families, but we get people of all ages coming to enjoy ice skating.

“We can accommodate people in wheelchairs to come ice skating, although we ask them if they can contact us in advance, so we can make sure they are coming at a suitable time which is best for them.

“We can do group booking for 10 or over just contact us via our website https://www.iceskatingsouthport.com/

“It took a group of us nine days to install the ice rink - it’s real ice, not synthetic - and it’s worth it to see the enjoyment on everyone’s faces.

“The ice skating rink is situated inside a large marquee. An adjacent marquee is where we provide food and drink, with an on-site bar, and food including burgers, sausages and more.

“We will be adding authentic German food from 16th December onwards.

“If you have been to see us over the past two years, it is a similar layout this year.

“We always have at least three members of staff on duty at any one time, including trained first aiders.

“We are open until 30th December at the moment, but may decide to extend that if there is sufficient demand.”

Follow SouthportIceSkating24 on Instagram for updates and visit: www.iceskatingsouthport.com