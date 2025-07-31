Howden Insurance brings The British & Irish Lions spirit to Preston with special watch party event

Howden Preston is inviting rugby fans to a special watch party for The British & Irish Lions test at Preston Grasshoppers RFC, bringing fans together to enjoy the final game of the series – and the chance to win a smart TV!

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the Wallabies on 2nd August, with kick-off at 11am. The match will conclude the tour, in which The British & Irish Lions have already secured the series victory after an epic comeback last weekend.

To celebrate, the Howden Preston team has organised a watch party at Preston Grasshoppers RFC, with screens indoors and outside, bars and food trucks, bouncy castles and a rodeo bull. The event is free to enter, and attendees will also have the chance to win a 65” Samsung Smart TV.

Nathan Gower, Commercial Account Executive at Howden Preston said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with Preston Grasshoppers RFC and with our local community. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally with events that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game – not just through watch parties, but by recognising the incredible work of local clubs too.”

John Chesworth, Chairman at Preston Grasshoppers RFC said: “The tour has been an amazing success and we're hoping for a party atmosphere at the club on Saturday, and a win for The British & Irish Lions, to round things off. Rugby is dependent on the support of sponsors at all levels, and we'd like to thank Howden for supporting The British & Irish Lions on this tour, and also choosing the Hoppers as the venue for this event.”

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is making the tour season one to remember, not only by sponsoring major events but also by backing community clubs and initiatives, such as Preston Grasshoppers RFC and championing the grassroots game.

Across the UK, Howden branches are working closely with local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring Lions Origin Clubs – those that have helped shape the past, present, and future of the Lions by producing and guiding players on their rugby journey. These clubs will be recognised with special commemorative plaques celebrating their contribution to the sport.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Preston.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local branch a ring or visit in person ( www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/preston) and speak with a member of the team.