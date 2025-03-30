How the Arc Cinema and the surrounding complex is revitalising Preston's Leisure Scene
Prestonians will also be keen to see the infamous, not so cute and innocent statue of Nick Park’s Penguin “Feathers McGraw”, which was unveiled by the Oscar award winning, Nick himself in a trip to the city, where he cut the red tape to the 45-million-pound development.
The scheme, which has been years in the making, is located on the former indoor market and is owned by Preston City Council, featuring several restaurants including Taco Bell and Ask Italian as well as a Hollywood Bowl.
Speaking about the recent development, Liberal Democrat councillor, John Potter, revealed that, it is a great first step in the development of Preston, and that it might have a “wonderful domino effect of good things happening in that part of the city”.
Further to this, he said that the complex is not the “solution to all of Preston’s worries and that it has to be built on such as opening the Guild Hall again and sorting out many parts of the city centre”.
He said that the Animate Complex is a vibrant addition to the city, as “we can now have a very good evening economy, where people can come and have a drink, and a nice meal”.
At the opening evening, he said that there were “hundreds and hundreds of people” who had turned out to see Nick Park, who were eagerly anticipating his visit and the opening of the complex making it a “wonderful” evening where the community of Preston came together.
Rodica Stoica, a representative from the Arc Cinema, said that it stands out from other cinemas in Preston, due to there being “loads of offers for students and families who are struggling with the cost of living.” And of course, the free parking, shops and eateries nearby will attract customers.
The complex is open 7 days a week from 12-11pm and cinema visitors can enjoy 3 hours of free parking in the Animate car park.
Films that are currently showing at the cinema include “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy", “A Complete Unknown”, “Captain America: Brave New World”, “Dog Man” and more.
Bookings can be made either in the cinema foyer, or online, and snacks and drinks are available to purchase, such as pick and mix sweets, popcorn, tango ice blasts and a selection of fizzy and soft drinks, as well as tea and coffee and other refreshments to suit your fancy.