Housebuilder's investment brings much-needed new places to Blackburn primary school

More than 20 extra places have become available at Longshaw Infant School’s nursery in Blackburn, following investment from homebuilder Countryside Homes, as work continues at its Brookfield Vale development in Blackburn.

Part of Vistry Group, Countryside Homes has contributed £395,000 to fund the additional pupil places and increase early years provisions in the local area, as part of its Section 106 investment. Capacity at the nursery has increased by 21 places for children aged two to four-years old.

Commenting on the investment, Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Group Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “We are wholeheartedly committed to making a positive impact in the areas in which we work and this investment will help to lay the foundations for its future success.

“For a community to truly thrive, it’s vital that local residents are given every opportunity to succeed and this has to start at an early age. We have been working closely with the school and look forward to seeing how the investment benefits local families.”

Councillor Julie Gunn, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education at Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We have welcomed this investment from Countryside Homes to ensure that our schools have the extra space available when we build new houses in the borough. The additional pupil places will also reassure parents when looking for homes in this area.”

With over 75% of the homes sold at Brookfield Vale, Countryside Homes’ total spend of almost £400,000 in Section 106 contributions has been made to support the local area.

The three and four-bedroom homes are now available through a range of schemes to help prospective buyers, with prices starting from £237,000. Countryside Homes’ exclusive offer of a £99 reservation fee and a £10,000 deposit contribution are also available on selected plots.

To find out more about the new homes at the development, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/brookfield-vale-blackburn