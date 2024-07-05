Housebuilder's Armed Forces programme empowers veterans for a bright future in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trainee assistant site manager in Lancashire is building a path to success within the construction industry since joining Barratt Homes through its Armed Forces Transition Programme.

In recognition of Armed Forces Day (29th June), the leading developer has highlighted its initiative that offers ex-servicepeople a valuable opportunity to transition into the construction industry and advance their careers.

Through the scheme, participants receive comprehensive experience, training, and unwavering support to embark on a rewarding path in site management.

Rob Sanderson (39), who works on Barratt Homes’ development The Brooks in Barrow, supports the on-site team by co-ordinating the trades, carrying out inspections with the National House Building Council (NHBC), and making sure the development is complying with the necessary health and safety regulations.

DWNW - MWjun23-460918 - Rob Sanderson on Barratt's Armed Forces Transition Programme

Since joining the developer in August 2022, Rob has been enjoying all of the perks that the industry has to offer after developing valuable skills through the programme, which helps to ensure bright and promising futures for those making the transition.

For Armed Forces Day, Rob has highlighted how the scheme can facilitate a smooth transition for those seeking a fulfilling career beyond their military service.

He said: “I can’t fault the transition programme, it’s been brilliant. I’ve visited various sites, and I’ve recently completed my NVQ Level 4 in Site Supervision.

“The thought of leaving the Forces can be unnerving, but everyone I spoke to during my resettlement period seemed to know someone at Barratt Homes and they only had good things to say about the company.

“In this role, I’ve been given the stability of a regular salary, and I’ve had the chance to go through each department of the business to meet everyone. Each day brings something different and it’s a very active role.”

Rob joined the Army in April 2013 and was a Technical Storeman in the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).

He spent 10 years in the Forces, and was based in Colchester, St Andrews, Catterick, and also spent some time in the Royal Artillery in Newcastle.

When asked what advice he would give to others hoping to join the construction industry, Rob said: “Don’t be scared. It might seem a scary time to leave and re-join civvies street, but it’s not as scary as you think and there is plenty of support available.”

