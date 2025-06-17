Housebuilder supports students' wellbeing with funds for counselling sessions

Burscough Priory Academy can continue to offer crucial counselling sessions to students after receiving a donation from Redrow’s community fund.

The school, on Trevor Road, has worked with a counsellor for two terms, and the impact has been significant, improving emotional well-being and attendance and without Redrow’s additional support, the sessions would have come to an end.

Assistant headteacher, Louise Oliver, said: “Many aspects of life have a significant impact on students growing up in society. We work tirelessly to ensure our pastoral support system is as strong as possible, providing the care and guidance our students need.

“We are committed to shaping young people into compassionate, respectful, and ambitious individuals, values that lie at the heart of our school. Counselling plays a vital role in fostering these qualities, offering students the support they need to navigate challenges and thrive.”

Burscough Priory’s Louise Oliver, counsellor Joanne Bleasdale and Louise Martin from Redrow

Redrow NW sales director, Anna Evans-Kerr, said: “We’re so pleased that our community fund is able to help sustain this service. Counselling has so many benefits including improved self-esteem, better communication skills and stress and anxiety management, all things the students will take with them through life.”

Redrow has shared £5,000 between six groups and good causes close to The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough.