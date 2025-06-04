Housebuilder supports community farm with seed funding

Burscough Community Farm can teach ‘field to fork’ growing techniques with seed purchased with a donation from Redrow.

With a focus on teaching people how to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers using organic principals, Burscough Community Farm helps people reconnect with nature for their physical and mental health.

Neil Hickson, director of the farm, said: “We show people how to grow food in their own gardens or windowsills and at the farm but to do this we need seed and growing compost. Redrow’s kind donation has meant we’ve been able to purchase enough seed to feed 20 families when its harvest time.”

“As a non-profit farm, every penny we generate is reinvested to help our project thrive. We offer a range of activities for people of all abilities—from sowing seeds to digging—creating an inclusive space where everyone can connect with nature, spend time outdoors, and build a sense of community.”

Redrow's Louise Martin with Jane Hickson

All produce is shared with the farm’s volunteers, and the farm also works with The Job Centre, Council for Voluntary Services and Edge Hill University.

Neil added: “The Job Centre and West Lancashire Council for Voluntary Services both refer people to the farm as volunteers and to take part in the courses we offer. We have a history of collaborating with Edge Hill University through research projects, hosting arts projects and giving placements to students. We put together a course especially for The Jobcentre called ‘Reboot Your Life’ to help people who have been long term unemployed or having problems suffering with anxiety or other mental health issues.”

For more information please visit: https://burscoughcommunityfarm.org/reboot/

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW said: “The farm offers a fantastic opportunity for the community to develop skills in growing their own food, leading to healthier diets and a greater appreciation for fresh produce. We’re delighted that our donation will support so many people in Burscough and help foster a thriving, sustainable future."