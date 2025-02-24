Housebuilder seeks to make buying a new home less stressful

BM - 001 - Bernets Nook - The living room in the Alderney show home at Bernets Nook

Barratt Homes’ Bernets Nook development has modern properties that are ready to move into to allow Lancashire property seekers to avoid the waiting game.

For buyers looking to avoid a lengthy house hunting process without the need to double and triple check a home for any renovations required, Barratt Homes is offering just the ticket to provide peace of mind.

A survey by What Mortgage reveals that 37 per cent of homeowners said that buying a home was one of the most stressful events they’ve experienced - a perception that the leading housebuilder is keen to tackle.

Home buyers also reported that it took an average of 5.2 months from putting in an offer on a property to completing the purchase and getting the keys.

Bernets Nook Alderney main bedroom

With schemes like Part Exchange available, the property chain is quicker than ever to navigate through, as Barratt Homes could take care of the sale of the customer's existing property, saving money on estate agents fees and avoiding a chain.

On selected properties, like Plot 12’s Alfreton on the Bernet’s Nook development in Blackburn, Barratt Homes has included an exciting new offer. It will either contribute up to £19,950 as a deposit boost or it can offer up to 105% Part Exchange on a customer’s existing property and pay the Stamp Duty fees on their next home.

These properties, within comfortable reach of the heart of Preston and Blackburn respectively, have been built to Barratt Homes’ innovative standards. The homes include a variety of energy-saving features as standard and offers available for prospective buyers to cut their costs.

Eco-friendly features such as argon-filled double glazing, efficient insulation and a wastewater heat recovery system, make Barratt homes up to 63% cheaper to run than second-hand homes, saving customers up to £2,200 a year on their energy bills.

Bernets Nook Ellerton - An open-plan kitchen and dining room in a home at Bernets Nook

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barrat Homes Manchester, said: “We are constantly trying to make the house hunting process simpler and easier for our customers, with the Part Exchange scheme and the variety of offers we have available.

“There are homes ready and available for those who want and need them, and we encourage anyone interested in taking advantage of these opportunities to come down to our sales centre and talk to our team.”

Bernets Nook has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £247,500.

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.