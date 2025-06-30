Housebuilder reveals benefits of stunning Whittingham community

Leading developer Barratt Homes is giving Lancashire house hunters the chance to secure their place in one of the most unique areas in the county, Whittingham.

The Preston parish is steeped in history with strong ties in folklore and several towns and roads with names that derive from Old Gaelic. This includes Goosnargh, the largest village in the parish, and Cumeragh Lane where Rogerson Gardens is located.

Rogerson Gardens is set in the perfect location directly between the beautiful Forest of Bowland with its picturesque walks and the vast amenities on offer in Preston city centre. Alongside the local amenities, there are great commuter links to major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, as well as Blackpool or the Lake District for a day out.

The development gained its name due to D-Day veteran, Gerard Rogerson, who grew up just around the corner in Longridge.

A street scene at Rogerson Gardens

Gerard Rogerson was just 18 when he took part in the Normandy Beach landings and was presented with the Legion D’Honneur, France’s highest military commendation, in 2016.

After his homecoming from the war, Mr Rogerson spent half a century as a District Garden Superintendent at Whittingham Hospital, tending the grounds at the old hospital that sat on the land of the new development.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we aim to build our homes in a beautiful setting that can benefit a number of different property seekers.

“Our Whittingham development is a property hotspot where buyers don’t need to compromise on anything for their dream home due to its outstanding location, the superior designs and the modern construction materials and building techniques used by our site team.”

Homes at Rogerson Gardens are being designed with families in mind and, with the development now over 90% sold, keen house hunters are encourage to visit the Cumeragh Lane community and speak with the sales team.

Rogerson Gardens currently has a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £167,500.