Housebuilder offers a helping hand to homeowners in Burscough

Homeowners can attend an event to discover how they can use an existing home as part-payment towards their dream new property in Burscough.

This Saturday, March 22, Prospect Homes is hosting an exclusive Part Exchange event to show the advantages of this hassle-free scheme.

Prospect’s head of sales, Samantha Palin, said: “House hunters shouldn’t miss this unique opportunity to find out how they can trade in and trade up via Part Exchange. Our event is there to help people wanting to move, who have an existing home to sell, step into something better – without the stress of having to sell up first.

"Whether you're looking to upgrade, refresh, or simply make a change, we would urge visitors to come along to make use of some limited-time deals and speak to our trusted experts.”

Prospect Homes is hosting a part exchange event at Bridgemere in Burscough this Saturday

One house style available is the brand-new Tarleton. The three-bedroom, three-storey home has a kitchen and dining room at the back of the home with French doors into the garden, a W/C and a lounge. The first floor is home to two spacious double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The top floor is where the main bedroom can be found complete with an ensuite shower room and dressing area. This home starts from £340,000.

A larger property that is currently available, including a fully furnished show home, is the four-bedroom Sawley. Downstairs it has a spacious kitchen and dining area at the back of the property alongside a separate W/C and utility room. The lounge is at the front, as is the integral garage. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having its own ensuite plus a family bathroom. This is priced from £430,000.

“With part exchange, you don't need to worry about being in a property chain and you'll stay in your existing home until your purchase completes. There are so many benefits to it so make sure you come down and speak to our sales team plus our independent financial advisors and local estate agent who will help with the sale of your home,” added Samantha.

For anyone who can’t make the Part Exchange event, the show homes and sales office at Bridgemere are open every Thursday - Monday from 10am-5.30pm. To find out more information call 01704 468388 or visit the website.