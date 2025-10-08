Hotelier enjoys anniversary and sweet smell of success with latest ROSE Award

Liz Brown and family have received the prestigious Recognition of Service Excellence Award from VisitEngland which showcases accommodation providers “who deliver the warmest of welcomes” and where staff deliver incredible experiences “irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.”

It puts three-star Hotel Sheraton, on Blackpool’s Queen’s Promenade, officially in the top 100 hospitality establishments, chosen from 45,000 in the country based on assessor comments and online guest feedback.

Judges look at criteria such as standard and consistency of service, innovation, reviews and a commitment to ‘going above and beyond.’

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2025, now in their ninth year, were presented at an event on September 10th in Berkshire.

But it is just the latest of the hotel’s many accolades, the most recent of which include:

Ranked to its highest position (number three) on TripAdvisor, from 92 hotels in Blackpool.

Ranked number 11 in The Best Places To Work in UK Hospitality by Caterer Magazine this year

The Judges’ Award in the Lancashire Tourism Awards in February, in special recognition of the Be Really Kind philosophy

The hotel is now also waiting to hear if it’s been successful in the Large Hotel of the Year and Family Business of the Year categories in The Lancashire Tourism Awards, in February next year.

Liz Brown is proud that it’s their family-led approach and dedication to outstanding customer and staff care that is most applauded.

She said: “What truly sets us apart is our belief that exceptional hospitality begins with kindness. Not just kindness in response to a request, but kindness that’s proactive, thoughtful and woven into everything we do. Our motto, Be Really Kind, isn’t just for our guests; it’s a philosophy that guides how we treat our team, our community, and the environment.

“We invest in our team because when they feel valued, they naturally pass that kindness on. It’s about anticipating needs, creating moments of delight, and offering support before it’s even asked for.”

The needs of those 90 team members have been known to extend to financial support - including first mortgages - free counselling, profit share bonuses, gifts and honouring personal requests.

Liz added: “Our approach to customer service is deeply personal. If there’s an opportunity where we can delight the customer, we will. For instance, if a guest forgets something like a toothbrush, baby wipes, or even a shoehorn, or has a preferred tipple, a member of our team will go out and buy it for them.

“If someone feels unwell, our staff are encouraged to check in with a jug of iced of water and a gentle word. We remember dietary preferences and honour them on future visits. And if a guest raises a concern, we don’t just resolve it, we aim to turn it into an experience even better than they would’ve had otherwise.

“Over 80% of our guests are regulars who’ve become part of our extended Sheraton family. We know their stories, celebrate their milestones, and, within reason, do whatever we can to show genuine care. Because for us, kindness isn’t a policy. It’s a promise.”

No surprise then that The Sheraton staff and guests were central to the anniversary celebrations which included a gala dinner, staff outing and even commemorative gifts.

Liz and her team also continue to do their bit for the local community through regular fundraising events and raffles, amassing more than £50k in the ten years.

Major improvements at the Sheraton have included the renovation of 90% of the 109 bedrooms; refurbishment of both guest lounges and the restaurant; a new luxury swimming pool and six-person Jacuzzi, changing facilities and the installation of a 13-person lift for improved accessibility.

Visit the hotel at: https://www.hotelsheraton.co.uk/

