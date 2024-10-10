Hospital team lights the way for walkers in this year’s Walk the Lights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team from the Royal Preston Hospital’s Neuropathology Department, which with their family members made a 31-strong collective, lit the way for some 300 walkers, who had signed up to take part in this year’s annual Rosemere Cancer Foundation Walk the Lights fundraiser along Blackpool Prom.

The hospital squad was there to walk in memory of their much loved and missed colleague, consultant neuropathologist Dr Jacob Joseph.

Dr Joseph, who was originally from the Indian state of Kerala, passed away of cancer aged 64-years-old in February, shortly after a diagnosis of the disease had forced his retirement. His wife Deepa, a pathologist, still works within the department while their two sons, Joe and James, are both doctors working in hospitals in Hastings and Warrington respectively.

Departmental colleague Prof Tim Dawson said: “Jacob was a quiet, gentle soul with a generous spirit and prodigious knowledge. His door was always open for a consultation or to discuss a problem. He would listen patiently and give wise words, which were inevitably correct.

The Neuropathology Department team, which walked in memory of Dr Jacob Joseph

“Jacob was highly respected in the wider neuropathology and neuroscience communities, contributing to regional research and clinical standards through work with the British Neuropathological Society. Within the department, he was a friend to all and a wonderful colleague.”

Team member Helen Altham, who co-ordinated the walking party and set up a Just Giving page that has to date raised £1,244 in online sponsorship, added: “Walking to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Jacob’s name has brought the whole department together. We had a lovely night.”

With walkers’ sponsorship and entry fees, Walk the Lights 2024, which follows the prom for five miles from Bispham Tram Station to Starr Gate, looks set to have raised just over £6,000.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to the Neuropathology Department team, their families and all our other walkers, walk marshals and volunteers at Sharples Hall, where we serve endpoint refreshments, for making Walk the Lights such a joyous and successful fundraising event this year.”

Much loved and missed, consultant neuropathologist Dr Jacob Joseph

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk