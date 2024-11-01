Hospices across Lancashire and Yorkshire receive over £30,000 thanks to Tesco customers

Patients in hospices across Lancashire and Yorkshire will benefit from improved facilities after receiving over £30,000 in donations raised by Tesco colleagues and customers.

Hospices benefitting from the fundraisers include Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Rossendale Hospice, Marie Curie Hospice, and Pendleside Hospice.

Fundraising events included a takeover of Rossendale Radio Station, Easter dress-up, in-store local band performances, bag packing by scout groups, Star Wars-themed fancy dress, and second-hand book sales.

Joanna Williams, fundraising manager from Rossendale Hospice, said: “I was delighted to attend the community event organised by Tesco. It is an amazing achievement for the team of champions to have raised much-needed funds for our hospices. Rossendale Hospice is proud to have a great relationship with both Haslingden and Rawtenstall stores and we are extremely grateful for the donation we received.”

Rossendale Hospice, which provides support and care to people facing life-limiting conditions in the Northwest, received £4,136 in total from Tesco colleagues from stores in Haslingden and Rawtenstall.

Debs Davis, Trusts and Foundations Lead at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “Colleagues at Tesco have been wonderful supporters of our charity, and we’re so grateful for their commitment to helping our cause.

“Support from our local community is vital to allowing us to provide the care children and families need, which alongside our outstanding nursing home can include hydrotherapy, creative therapy, days out, memory making and bereavement support for families facing the loss of their child.

“On behalf of everyone at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, I’d like to say a very heartfelt thank you to Community Champion Sameera Iqbal and her fantastic team at Tesco Bradford.”

Three Tesco stores from Batley, Cleckheaton and Bradford raised £4,500 in total for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, where these donations provide expert clinical respite care and end-of-life care for families in West Yorkshire facing the loss of a child.

Mukhtar Mirza, Community Champion at Tesco Burnley, said: “It’s always an honour as a Community Champion to be a part of fundraisers like these, as they make such a huge difference for local people. All of the hospices benefitting from this donation do amazing work and we’re all so pleased to have been able to help in any way we can.

“I want to say thank you to all the Tesco colleagues and Community Champions that helped coordinate this massive effort, and a special thank you to all of our lovely shoppers who donated and helped us reach such an impressive total.”

£4,721 was raised by workers from Queensbury and Peel Centre Tesco stores. These donations went to Marie Curie Hospice, which provides end of life care and support for patients and their families.

Colleagues from Tesco stores in Burnley, Rawtenstall and Padiham raised a total of £9,934 for Pendleside Hospice, to help in enhancing the quality of life for people with advancing, long term and life limiting illnesses and their families and carers.

For more information about the work that Tesco does in local communities, visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/