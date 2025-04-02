Hop to it to catch the Easter Bunny in Longton!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Limbering up for a 5k run/walk around Longton on Easter Sunday morning (20 April) is the Easter Bunny himself, who is helping Linda Sanders, proprietor of the town’s Orchid Café Bar, and her staff raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Linda, a longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporter, is hoping the Easter Bunny will have plenty of other runners and walkers joining him when he sets off from the licensed Liverpool Road eatery at 11am.

Linda explained: “Longton runners John Wiseman and his daughter Sophie are helping us organise the family event and have devised a three mile circular route for a fundraising run/walk that’s suitable for everyone - children, prams and dogs!

“There’ll be free tea and coffee for all adults and cordial for children when they get back. All children will receive a free Easter Egg courtesy of Kevin Hunt from our local Spar and there’ll also be children’s prizes for fancy dress and Easter bonnets.”

Can you catch up with the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday morning by joining in the Orchid Café Bar’s family fun run/walk for Rosemere Cancer Foundation?

Linda and her team are going to transform the car park in front of the café bar into a mini showground. Among the attractions already secured are a birds of prey display, Alan Atkinson’s steam wagon, a fire engine and other emergency services vehicles.

Linda has also organised a raffle to support the event. Among its top prizes, which have all been donated by local businesses, is a £200 voucher for Much Hoole’s Nellie the Elephant Indian Restaurant.

There are also dinners at Trattoria San Marco, Much Hoole, and Hutton’s Hickory Smokehouse, while Suthers has donated an MOT at its garage in Chapel Lane, Longton. Linda added: “We have tried to come up with prizes that would either really help people or give them a treat.”

To enter the fun run/walk book via the Orchid Café Bar or turn up on the day from 10.30am. Entry is £10 per person or £15 per family with children up to and including age 14 able to participate for free.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit rosemere.org.uk