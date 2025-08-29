Honouring Agricultural Dedication

Details of the 2025 David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award Announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison & Hetherington announce that nominations are now open for the 2025 David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award. Now in its fifth year, this award honours individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment, success, and leadership within the livestock farming industry.

Established in 2021 in memory of David Thomlinson, a highly respected auctioneer, Limousin breeder, and passionate livestock farmer, the award celebrates those who reflect David’s values: dedication, generosity, sportsmanship, and a deep-rooted passion for the livestock sector. Past recipients include Nottinghamshire Limousin breeder John Gent (2021), Cumbrian livestock farmer John Hall (2022), North Northumberland farmer George Neill (2023), and, most recently in 2024, Falkirk-based pedigree cattle livery specialist Richard Rettie — one of the UK’s most respected figures in his field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the 2025 award will be revealed during the afternoon classes at Borderway Agri Expo on Friday 31st October 2025. In keeping with tradition, the award is presented as a surprise, and the recipient will not know they have been nominated until the moment of the announcement.

2024 David Tomlinson Award Winner Richard Rettie with Scott Donaldson, H&H Director

The Harrison & Hetherington Senior Management team will be judging the 2025 award and James Little, Pedigree Sales & Business Manager, who worked alongside David for many years said, “I had the privilege of being mentored and supported by David Thomlinson for the first years of my career. David committed his entire life to the livestock industry, he was incredibly knowledgeable, highly respected and he was always willing to help others. This award continues to highlight those who follow his example and make a lasting impact within the industry. We do hope that those within the industry will help us celebrate the people who continue to inspire, influence, and drive the future of British livestock farming, so please put your nominations forward.”

Nominations for the 2025 award are open until Friday 3rd October 2025. Those wishing to put someone forward – an individual who truly reflects the same values and dedication as David Thomlinson – are invited to submit a nomination.

For more information about the nomination process and to download the application, please visit: https://borderwayagriexpo.uk/whats-on/david-thomlinson-award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completed nomination forms should be returned to Carolyn Charlton either:

By Email: [email protected]

Subject: David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award

By Post:

Mrs C. Charlton

David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd.

Borderway Mart, Carlisle, CA1 2RS