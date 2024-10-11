Homecare provider to hold special event to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homecare provider is to hold a special event to boost awareness of breast cancer and raise funds for research into the disease.

Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch will host a Coffee Morning and Games Day at its branch at 6 Chapel Street in the city on Friday, October 25.

“The day is open to everyone and will bring together the community to share knowledge of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, raise funds and celebrate the strength of those impacted by the disease,” said Liz Logan, the branch’s Care Manager.

Lisa Hall, Training and Recruitment Co-Ordinator (left) and Julia Smyth, Client Co-Ordinator

“Whether people wish to participate in our fun activities, read or gather more information about inspiring survivor stories or simply show their support, their presence will make a difference.

“All proceeds will go towards funding life-saving research and providing essential services to patients and their families.

“Together we can promote early detection, support those affected and move closer to a future without breast cancer.”

The free event, from 10am-4pm, will include coffee, cakes, games and bake sales. There will be lots of fun activities for people across the age spectrum, including ‘guess the weight of the cake’, ‘put the washing on the line’ and sweepstakes, with some spot prizes on offer.

“Ultimately, however, the goal is to raise as much money as we can for Breast Cancer Now, the research and support charity,” said Liz. People can donate on the day, or pop into the branch before or after the event to make a donation. Those attending the coffee and games day are encouraged to wear “their best pink outfit”.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we decided we would try to hold an event dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the fight against breast cancer,” said Liz.

“I think it is something that has touched all of us at some time,” added Julia Smyth, the branch’s Care Coordinator Client Experience. “Many staff across Westmorland Homecare have been affected by breast cancer, either themselves personally or individually through close family or a friend.”

Liz said that the event fitted in with the ethos of Westmorland Homecare, which was all about bringing the community together, giving something back and living life to the full.

The Preston branch, which opened in December last year, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing and bathing. It also supports people to access their community, living life to the full.

The branch covers Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Kirkham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale, Longton, North Leyland, Ribbleton, Lea and Longridge.