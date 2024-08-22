Homecare provider plans special event to enrich lives of clients and raise money for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homecare provider is to hold a special event to help enrich the lives of its clients and raise money for a cancer charity.

A homecare provider is to hold a special event to help enrich the lives of its clients and raise money for a cancer charity.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch has organised a coffee afternoon at Slyne with Hest Church Hall on Tuesday, September 3 from 1.30pm-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is the latest in a series of ‘client socials’, but this time the company has opened it up to anyone in the community who would like to come.

Staff at Westmorland Homecare's Lancaster and Morecambe branch preparing for the coffee afternoon

“It is free to attend but we would encourage people to give a donation, as little or large as they can manage, for Macmillan Cancer Support,” said Rhianna Wilson, Westmorland Homecare’s Recruitment and Events Coordinator at the Lancaster and Morecambe branch.

“We are trying to raise money for charity but if we just have people’s attendance and company that will be enough.”

The branch organises client socials about every three months. “It is always free of charge for our clients,” said Rhianna. “We always pick them up from home and take them back again afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a broad range of clients – our youngest is 19 years old and our oldest is 102 – and they really enjoy the social side and getting together. At one social we reunited some old friends. Neither knew the other was a client of Westmorland Homecare. When they arrived, they locked eyes across the room and it turned out they were friends who had not seen each other for around 30 years.”

Rhianna said she had received an email from Macmillan Cancer Support about its forthcoming annual national Coffee Morning event on September 27. “We already had September 3 booked for our next social so decided we would combine it with a fund-raising effort for the charity,” said Rhianna.

“Macmillan, which supports people with cancer and their families, has touched us all to some extent. We have connections to the charity through our clients and also through the personal lives of our staff.

“The charity and its nurses do some amazing work and deserve every recognition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westmorland Homecare’s coffee afternoon will include a raffle, quizzes, fun activities based on resources provided by Macmillan Cancer Support and ‘enough tea and cakes to feed an army!” said Rhianna.

“I contacted a lot of local businesses to see if they would donate raffle prizes and we have already received some, which is absolutely fantastic. For example, Omni Therapies at Lancaster has donated a 90-minute voucher to be used on a massage of choice.”

The branch’s more than 60 staff, as well as clients, are being encouraged to do some baking and bring it along on the day.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Cllr Abi Mills, or her deputy will attend the event, as will Louise Osgood, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Relationship Fundraising Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhianna said hosting the coffee afternoon tied in strongly with Westmorland Homecare’s core values of kindness, innovation, trust and enrichment.

Katie Pennington, Registered Care Manager at the Lancaster and Morecambe branch, said: “We are so passionate here at Westmorland Homecare about working alongside other professionals in our local community to provide enriching and fulfilling opportunities.

“By hosting this remarkable fundraising event, we are not only supporting our clients with an afternoon of laughter and socialising, we are also giving back to Macmillan and showing our support for a cause that is close to all of our hearts.

“The clients that we care for will hopefully find it a great opportunity to come together as a community to make a difference and that’s what collaboration like this is all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch, which covers a large area from Silverdale to Galgate, including Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.

Anyone wanting to donate raffle prizes or to give a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support can do so by contacting Rhianna Wilson via email on [email protected] or telephoning 01524 956240.