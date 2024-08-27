Homecare provider makes three top appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homecare provider has made three top appointments at its branch at Preston.

Westmorland Homecare has appointed Liz Logan as its Care Manager, Lisa Hall as Training and Recruitment Coordinator and Julia Smyth as Care Coordinator Client Experience.

All three joined the company after hearing of the company’s excellent reputation and are committed to delivering outstanding care and support to clients.

From left: Julia Smyth, Lisa Hall and Liz Logan at Westmorland Homecare's Preston branch

The Preston branch, which opened in December last year, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing. It also supports people to access their community, living life to the full.

The branch covers Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Kirkham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale, Longton, North Leyland, Ribbleton, Lea and Longridge.

Liz Logan, 51, who lives in Mellor between Preston and Blackburn, has been appointed Care Manager and is awaiting CQC registration to become Registered Care Manager.

She grew up in Northern Ireland and gained a City and Guilds in catering and hospitality before realising she wanted to work in social care.

“My grandfather had to have one of his legs amputated and, while I was working as a registered childminder, I and my family supported him to be able to remain living at home,” said Liz.

Later she worked as a reablement support worker, nursing auxiliary and with Bryson Charitable Group, progressing from deputy manager to registered manager for its North West branch within Northern Ireland during 16 years of service.

She and her husband moved to Lancashire in 2022 to be closer to their two sons and granddaughter. She was registered manager at Falcon Care in Blackburn before joining Westmorland Homecare.

“My vision for the branch is to ensure that we continue to offer high-quality care and have staff who are trained, knowledgeable and happy at work,” said Liz “I want to grow the branch and ensure we have the right people in the right roles and that everyone plays a part in that expansion.

“We are keen to start client and staff social events, as happens at Westmorland Homecare’s other branches, and a big focus at the moment is getting out into the local community promoting brand awareness and introducing the team.”

Liz and her family are keen rugby union fans and she also enjoys reading.

Former nurse Lisa Hall, 45, of Feniscowles on the outskirts of Blackburn, has been appointed Trainer and Recruitment Coordinator.

She grew up in Leyland and attended Wellfield High School and Runshaw College, where she obtained GNVQs at intermediate and advanced level in health and social care. She also obtained a BA Honours degree in Health Studies and Health Promotion at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

She spent 15 years in the social care sector in various roles, including senior homecare assistant, before taking a diploma in nursing at UCLAN and becoming a nurse, latterly at St Catherine’s Hospice at Lostock Hall in Preston where she was a senior staff nurse.

“I joined the healthcare sector because I am very caring in nature and naturally want to help and support people,” said Lisa. “I am passionate about ensuring staff are trained sufficiently to deliver excellent and safe standards of care.”

Her role will involve training homecare assistants, from their initial induction and mandatory training to annual refresher training. She will also provide more bespoke training to help staff support clients with complex care needs, such as enteral nutrition (PEG) training and catheter care.

“As a former nurse I have clinical and practical skills and I am delivering training I have done myself so I believe that will be of great benefit,” said Lisa.

She said she joined Westmorland Homecare because of its high reputation. “I looked at their outstanding CQC reports and had a wonderful conversation with director Daniel Stainer and that convinced me to join.”

Married with three children, Lisa enjoys the gym, swimming and reading.

Julia Smyth, 39, of Fulwood, is the branch’s Care Coordinator Client Experience.

She grew up in Morecambe and went to Morecambe High School and Lancaster and Morecambe College.

She has worked in the care environment since the age of 18, including coordinating roles at various homecare companies.

“Westmorland Homecare has a very good reputation so I was delighted when I saw a job come up at Preston,” said Julia.

Her role includes assessing clients. Each client has a coordinator assigned to them as their own point of contact to answer any queries about their care package, such as medication, equipment or scheduling of visits by homecare assistants.

Julia is also a key link between the branch and other health professionals on the client’s behalf, such as GPs, district nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

In her spare time Julia enjoys keep fit and spending time with her two dogs.

Westmorland Homecare director Daniel Stainer said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our outstanding services to Preston and the surrounding area and we have full confidence in Liz and her leadership ability to inspire the team to provide life-changing care and support to our clients.

“We are excited to welcome more staff and clients and anyone wanting more information can email [email protected] or pop into our offices for a no obligation assessment or simply a cup of tea and a natter.”