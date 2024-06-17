Homebuilder's £3,000 donation supports 30 children with cancer in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has contributed £3,000 to the work of a Darwen-based charity which supports children with neuroblastoma and rare cancers.

Maddi’s Butterflies received the Community Fund donation from the leading developer and the monies will provide 30 children with a ‘smile bag’. This is a bespoke goody bag, which costs £100-150 to put together, and supports young people at the start of their cancer journey.

Samantha Allan, Founder of Maddi’s Butterflies, said: “By giving a child something tangible and bespoke at the start of their cancer journey, our aim is to give them a boost, and to let them know they are not alone in their journey.

“Each year we help over 100 children. We can assist families anywhere in the UK, but primarily our referrals come from the North West of England.

“A donation like this means so much to us, we're so grateful to have received it. As a charity we're actively seeking volunteers for our charity shops, and anyone who may be interested in supporting us by taking part in a sponsored event.”

Maddi's Butterflies was set up in 2012, in memory of Samantha’s daughter, Madison Allan, who passed away from neuroblastoma at just seven years old. It originally began as a charitable trust, granting small gifts and wishes to children undergoing cancer treatment.

It then introduced an annual pyjama appeal, and each year takes new pyjamas and toys into the children's oncology wards at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Derian House Children’s Hospice and Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The charity, based close to Barratt Homes’ Bernets Nook development in Feniscowles, opened the doors of its first charity shop in 2017 and, soon afterwards, converted to a charitable incorporated organisation. Last year, it opened a second charity shop in Accrington.

Barratt Homes’ donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Maddi’s Butterflies has a small team, but it makes a huge difference to the lives of children living with cancer in the North West.

“It’s important for children undergoing cancer treatment to know they are supported every step of the way, and the charity’s admirable efforts are especially valued at the start of that journey.”

To find out more about the charity and to donate, visit its website at Maddi’s Butterflies.