Homebuilders celebrate Leyland competition winner

To celebrate World Photography Day (19th August), Lancashire housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have announced the winner of a photography competition.

Leyland residents were invited to showcase their picture-perfect photos of the town’s best features for a chance to see their photography on display in the show homes at the developers’ Centurion Village developments on Longmeanygate.

Lauren Hall (29) was crowned the winner of the competition for her beautiful photo of Worden Park, which captured a scene blending autumn and winter, with snow on the ground and crimson leaves falling to the floor.

Budding photographer, Lauren, received a new camera backpack, a replacement battery and lens filters for winning the competition. Better still, her photo is now on display in Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ show homes at Centurion Village for new residents to discover the beauty of Leyland.

Lauren Hall was crowned the winner of Barratt and DWH's Leyland photography competition

Lauren said: "I came across the competition online and thought it was a great idea. You don't often see competitions based in Leyland, so it was nice to be able to show my town. It's really exciting Barratt and David Wilson Homes chose my image of our local park to be on display, and I'm very happy with my new camera bag and other items."

World Photography Day is a celebration of the art, science and craft of photography. The day encourages photographers from all over the world to share their photos with one another.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ photography competition was designed to encourage existing residents of Leyland to showcase the most renowned amenities in the town, for the benefit of new residents.

Centurion Village is set within the rural borough of South Ribble. Home buyers can make the most of a village lifestyle with bridle pathway walks connecting to the local pub and farm shop.

Competition winner, Lauren Hall, with Julie Parry (Barratt Homes Sales Adviser)

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We received some wonderful entries to our photography competition, and each one highlighted the many benefits of Leyland. We’d like to congratulate Lauren on her win, as it was a fantastic photo that captured two seasons in one shot.”

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Congratulations to Lauren for her excellent picture of Worden Park, one of Leyland’s greatest assets. We’re proud to have the photo on display and hope it encourages potential residents to consider Leyland as the best destination for their new home.”

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire or David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.