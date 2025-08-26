Homebuilder Showcases New First-Time Buyer Homes In Lancashire

Barratt Homes has shone the spotlight on the first-time buyer properties available at its Rogerson Gardens development in Whittingham.

Rogerson Gardens, located on Cumeragh Lane, hasa selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available for prospective purchasers, with first-time buyers having a fantastic option to affordably get both feet on the property ladder.

The two bedroom Amber style home, in particular, showcases an open-plan design incorporating the living room, kitchen and dining area, giving the home a fantastic flow. These areas are filled with natural light thanks to the large windows, and a downstairs cloakroom and storage space completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features built-in storage, and there is an additional single bedroom, spacious bathroom and separate storage space. The single bedroom offers the flexibility to create an office space, play area or a dedicated space for hobbies.

BM - A typical Barratt Homes street scene in Lancashire

The design of the home is similar to apartment living but simply set out across two floors for a modern and low-maintenance lifestyle. Property seekers can therefore secure the convenience of the manageable space and without compromising on space.

A range of offers are available across each of the Amber style properties, including deposit boosts that can save customers up to £8,150, as well as the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme for employees in essential industries.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Home buyers considering our Amber properties at Rogerson Gardens have a great opportunity to join an exciting community and buy their very first home.

“With a range of offers available, we’d encourage anyone interested to visit the development speak with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more.”

BM - 004 - The garden of a show home at Rogerson Gardens in Whittingham

Based in Whittingham, the development is in proximity of Preston city centre whilst being surrounded by the beautiful countryside. Residents can hike up to Spire Hill on Longridge Fell, the perfect place to enjoy the amazing views over the Forest of Bowland.

Rogerson Gardens currently has a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £167,500.

For further information on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.