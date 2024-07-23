Homebuilder races to help Lancashire school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire school’s plans for a daily mile track have moved a step closer with help “Love from Anwyl”.

Heskin Pemberton's CofE Primary School in Heskin received £1,000 towards the project from Anwyl Homes.

The company is building around two miles from the school at Parr Meadows on Parr Lane and had invited good causes in the area to apply for a share of £5,000.

School business manager Jayne Carrier explained: “We applied for help Love From Anwyl as we’re raising money to create a daily mile all weather path around the perimeter of our field. This will allow our children to keep active even when the ground is wet muddy. Once complete it will provide a fun way to raise fitness levels, helping increase stamina, reduce obesity, improve body composition, which in turn, will improve both physical and mental wellbeing for the children. It will also support the development of social and communication skills and will be available for use by every child in our school community and other clubs who use our grounds. We’re grateful to Anwyl for the donation as it will help make a massive difference to our outside space.”

Anwyl’s Katie Jones at Heskin Pemberton CofE Primary School

The school’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association has been raising funds towards the project. The most recent fundraiser was a “break the rules day” which included children sporting crazy hair styles, snacks being taken into school and a member of staff having their hair cut by the children.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “It’s great to see the school putting the fun into fundraising to help encourage children to be more active. We were happy to be able to support the daily mile project and can’t wait to see the track completed and being used by the children.”

“Love From Anwyl” is a voluntary scheme attached to the homes Anwyl is building at Parr Meadows, on Parr Lane. It’s in addition to the £500,000 Anwyl is investing in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process.

Two other primary schools also received a share of the “Love From Anwyl” funding –Eccleston Primary and Eccleston St. Marys, Eccleston. Other beneficiaries were Eccleston Brass Band, Eccleston Recreational Park and Rainbow Hub.