Homebuilder leads the way for ecology at Leyland development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located on Longmeanygate, Centurion Village is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.
As part of its commitment to local wildlife, the leading housebuilder is installing over 26 bird boxes and bat boxes across the development alongside a wildflower meadow, a biodiversity area as well as hibernacula and log piles.
With over 24 acres of overall site and open space set to be created, the housebuilder will also be planting 127 new trees and more than 2,000 sapling hedgerows throughout the community.
Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, it is vital we invest in the areas in which we build. We've made it our mission to improve the way in which nature and wildlife are incorporated into our new communities
“We’re committed to building wildlife into new housing developments wherever possible, making sure that people and wildlife can live happily alongside each other at our developments for years to come.”
Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and is working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and people.
Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development provides green space and close proximity to the city centre.
Based in the historic town of Leyland homebuyers are offered a rural lifestyle whilst having convenient access to Preston and Blackburn.
There is currently a selection of three bedroom homes at the development with prices starting from £230,000.
For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.