Homebuilder leads the way for ecology at Leyland development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has revealed plans to ensure its Leyland development, Centurion Village, will support the surrounding environment and leave a lasting community for wildlife and nature to thrive.

Located on Longmeanygate, Centurion Village is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

As part of its commitment to local wildlife, the leading housebuilder is installing over 26 bird boxes and bat boxes across the development alongside a wildflower meadow, a biodiversity area as well as hibernacula and log piles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 24 acres of overall site and open space set to be created, the housebuilder will also be planting 127 new trees and more than 2,000 sapling hedgerows throughout the community.

MWjun22-282081 - BM - A wildlife pond in the Centurion Village show home garden

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, it is vital we invest in the areas in which we build. We've made it our mission to improve the way in which nature and wildlife are incorporated into our new communities

“We’re committed to building wildlife into new housing developments wherever possible, making sure that people and wildlife can live happily alongside each other at our developments for years to come.”

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and is working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development provides green space and close proximity to the city centre.

MWjun22-282070 - BM - The RSPB certified garden at Centurion Village in Leyland

Based in the historic town of Leyland homebuyers are offered a rural lifestyle whilst having convenient access to Preston and Blackburn.

There is currently a selection of three bedroom homes at the development with prices starting from £230,000.