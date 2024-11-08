Homebuilder honours Remembrance Day in Lancashire

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with the latest installation at its developments in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the annual tribute to all those who lost their lives during the wars, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has attached large poppies to the lampposts at Romans Green in Fulwood, Calder Rise in Cottam, Centurion Village in Leyland, and Inglewhite Meadow in Longridge.

In 2024, the Royal British Legion is remembering the courage of 1944, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of momentous battles an turning points of the Second World War, including the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and visitors to the new communities in the county are encouraged to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday 11th November.

BG - SGB-6874 - A lamppost poppy for Remembrance Day at a Barratt and David Wilson Homes development

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “As a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict, we have decorated our developments with poppies.

“During this time of remembrance, we hope the poppies will prompt Lancashire residents to take a moment of quiet reflection.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, and the annual Poppy Appeal is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

For more information about nearby developments, please visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire or David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.