Homebuilder Highlights Commitment To Ecology At Lancashire Community

David Wilson Homes has revealed the ecological commitments carried out to make its Leyland development more wildlife-friendly.

This sustainable approach has included creating safe spaces around the Centurion Village development for wildlife, planting different types of greenery in the area and implementing energy-saving features in the homes.

The leading developer has installed bird and bat boxes around it’s development, alongside five balancing ponds.

David Wilson Homes has also planted 129 trees and maintained a variety of vegetation across 24 acres of land. This includes over 2,100m3 of hedges, more than 4,200m3 of shrubs and 1,300m2 of wildflower meadows, all of which help to maintain the careful balance of the local ecosystem.

With new building regulations implemented at Centurion Village, David Wilson Homes is working in line with the government's initiative for new homes to meet the Future Homes and Buildings Standards in 2025 and work towards being net zero carbon in the future.

Selected homes on Centurion Village also come with solar panels and electric car charging points.

Continuously working to create ecologically friendly communities, Barratt Developments has partnered with the University of Salford to create Energy House 2.0, the future of environmentally friendly housing.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are dedicated to making our developments as energy efficient and wildlife-friendly as possible and Centurion Village is certainly no exception.

“With the initiatives implemented, we plan to make our homes as cheap to run as possible, all whilst giving nature a home, to ensure our future is as green as it can be.”

Centurion Village is based on Longmeanygate in Midge Hall, Leyland, and is ideally located for residents to enjoy rural village life whilst having easy access to metropolitan areas

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.