Homebuilder Gives Helping Hand to Lancashire Charity

David Wilson Homes has donated £500 to Luv Preston, a charity that provides care and support to the people of Preston through services such as its foodbank and donations.

Building new homes at its nearby development, Centurion Village, David Wilson Homes is deeply invested in assisting Preston’s community and has continued to do so through its donation to this charity's services.

Jack and Sue Mcvicar, Founders of Luv Preston, said: “We are thrilled to receive this donation from David Wilson Homes to help with the ongoing work of our charity.

“Our foodbank delivers food parcels each week to up to 50 households. We have done this for many years on a free of charge basis to our clients.

Charlene Woods at Luv Preston Foodbank

“Our appreciation goes to David Wilson Homes and many others who support our work to help the disadvantaged in our city.”

Luv Preston’s drop-in hosts as many as 80 individuals each week. As well as a free hot meal, cakes and coffees, the drop-in offers sleeping bags, toiletries, socks, gloves and warm clothing for those sleeping rough or who have poorly heated accommodation.

One of the greatest draws of its drop-in is the sense of community it provides; a place people know they can visit and be listened to and supported. The charity’s volunteers offer non-judgemental care and support to those who attend, and work with individuals who want the extra help to signpost and refer them to other appropriate agencies and organisations.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and Luv Preston is a charity that provides effective and much-needed support to its local area.

Charlene Woods, Owner of Luv Preston

“We are pleased to continue to assist local charities whenever and wherever we can to support our communities.”

For more information on the charity, visit its Facebook page at Luv Preston.

For more information about any homes available in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.