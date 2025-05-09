Homebuilder gifts £1,500 to community centre in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to St Mary's Community Centre in Leyland as part of its Community Fund scheme.

The community centre, which opened in response to the social isolation created by the pandemic, offers a wide range of community activities and has quickly become a hub for the whole community. Within the centre itself, two rooms have been set aside for the Leyland Foodbank and the Leyland Furniture Scheme, both of whichare run by the Leyland branch of St. Vincent De Paul Society.

As well as the foodbank and furniture scheme, the centre also provides coffee mornings, visits from a social prescriber to provide support with health and social care issues, a weekly group for mums and tots, a bi-weekly support group for widowers, AA meetings, and a warm hub during the colder months.

The donation from David Wilson Homes has been dedicated to repairs and upgrades for the building, which has not seen any renavations beyond a fresh coat of paint since the building was first completed in 1970.

Janet Malone, Vice-Chair and Volunteer at St Mary’s Community Centre, said: “Whilst the management team started as a group from the local church post-pandemic, there are now over 100 people who volunteer for the many roles required to sustain the running of the community centre. Our volunteers come not only from the church, but from the wider Leyland community.

“With the works that the centre requires, one of the priorities is the toilet facilities which are not fit for purpose. The areas available need to be reconfigured to include a separate disabled toilet.

“The upgrade therefore includes a complete strip out of existing items and removal of internal walls to walls to reconfigure the space available. This is currently our focus for fundraising and we really appreciate every donation that is given to this venture.

“On behalf of our management team, I would like to thank David Wilson Homes very much for the generous £1,500 contribution to our fundraising efforts. It means so much to our team of volunteers working together for the community. This wonderful contribution helps us to come nearer to our efforts to raise the much-needed funds for the refurbishment.”

St Mary’s Community Centre regular rents out its rooms for events and carries out fundraising activities, which help with costs to keep the centre open. This includes a room being booked out for Radio Leyland, NHS training, family bingo nights and other key community groups.

The housebuilder’s donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to have been able to support St Mary’s Community Centre, which offers such a diverse range of support and services through Leyland and wider Lancashire.

“It’s important that we support those in need as it can make a world of difference for the beneficiaries involved. All trustees and volunteers at the community centre work incredibly hard and we are delighted to support their efforts.”

St Mary’s Community Centre is located close to Centurion Village, a stunning housing development on Longmeanygate in Leyland.

To find out more about the community centre and the services it offers, visit its website at St Mary's Community Centre.

For more information about David Wilson Homes or any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.