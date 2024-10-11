Homebuilder Exudes Ecology at Lancashire Community
This sustainable approach has included creating safe spaces for wildlife around the Calder Rise development, planting different types of greenery in the area and implementing energy-saving features in the homes.
The leading developer has installed bird and bat boxes around the development, alongside six balancing ponds.
David Wilson Homes has also planted 309 trees and has maintained over 7,000m3 of hedges, more than 6,500m3 of shrubs and 350m3 of edible fruiting shrubs. All of these new features help to maintain a careful environmental balance around the development.
With new building regulations implemented at Calder Rise, David Wilson Homes is working in line with the government's initiative for new homes to meet the Future Homes and Buildings Standards in 2025 and work towards being net zero carbon in the future.
Selected homes at the new community have solar panels and electric car charging points.
Continuously working to create ecologically friendly communities, Barratt Developments has partnered with the University of Salford to create Energy House 2.0, the future of environmentally friendly housing.
Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are dedicated to making our developments as energy efficient and wildlife-friendly as possible and Calder Rise is certainly no exception.
“With the initiatives implemented, we plan to make our homes as cheap to run as possible, all whilst giving nature a home, to ensure our future is as green as it can be.”
Calder Rise is located on Cottam Way in Cottam. Closely located to the city of Preston, residents can take full advantage of the rural surroundings with a range of beautiful trails around the Forest of Bowland.
For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.
