Highfield Hybrid 24 hour guild wheel defibrillator fund-raiser
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday 18th May Lewis and Freddie gym owners of Highfield Hybrid ran and walked the guild wheel for 24 hours
On the 18th of May Lewis and Freddie took on a 24 hour continuous run/walk around the guild wheel to raise money for the North West Ambulance Charity.
In return they will be supplied with a defibrillator that could save a life at our gym or in the surrounding area.
More information on the fund-raiser and donations can be made here.