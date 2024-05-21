Highfield Hybrid 24 hour guild wheel defibrillator fund-raiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 18th May Lewis and Freddie gym owners of Highfield Hybrid ran and walked the guild wheel for 24 hours

On the 18th of May Lewis and Freddie took on a 24 hour continuous run/walk around the guild wheel to raise money for the North West Ambulance Charity.

In return they will be supplied with a defibrillator that could save a life at our gym or in the surrounding area.

