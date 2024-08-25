The annual Wedding Walk, raising funds for Trinity Hospice.The annual Wedding Walk, raising funds for Trinity Hospice.
Here come the brides of Blackpool: why these women were braving the wind in their finery

By Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 17:16 BST
Blackpool might be used to seeing hen parties strolling through its streets, but the sight of a group of ‘brides’ on what looked like a pub crawl might have stopped passers-by in their tracks.

However, all was not not quite as it seemed - and it was all in a good cause - as the wedding belles were actually taking part in an annual charity event.

Sunday afternoon’s wedding walk was staged to raise money for Trinity Hospice & Palliative Care Services.

Organiser Sonje Jones said there was also “a little twist” this year.

“A couple of my brides who loved it last year are away on holiday so they have decided to do their own work by dressing in white bikinis and swimming in Mexico,” she explained.

To donate towards the £2,000 target, click here.

