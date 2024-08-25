Here come the brides of Blackpool: why these women were braving the wind in their finery

However, all was not not quite as it seemed - and it was all in a good cause - as the wedding belles were actually taking part in an annual charity event.

Sunday afternoon’s wedding walk was staged to raise money for Trinity Hospice & Palliative Care Services.

Organiser Sonje Jones said there was also “a little twist” this year.

“A couple of my brides who loved it last year are away on holiday so they have decided to do their own work by dressing in white bikinis and swimming in Mexico,” she explained.

To donate towards the £2,000 target, click here.

