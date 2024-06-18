Henshaws delighted to welcome Bolton Mayor to meet their staff and volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Henshaws were thrilled to meet Mayor Cllr Andrew Morgan earlier this week and introduce him to those at the heart of the charity.

The Sensory Centre at Thicketford in Bolton hosted over 27 people including staff, volunteers and visually impaired people (VIPs) at Henshaws Bolton.

The event included an introduction to the Mayor, chats with volunteers of the long standing ‘Luncheon Club’ and tea and cake with VIPs.

Henshaws Lunch Club in Bolton has been running for over 10 years and is an amazing community hub for the people living with sight loss in Bolton. A space to share tea, cake, even a hot meal and lots of laughter this club has become a lifeline for many community members who without the support would be isolated and unable to mix with others with shared lived experiences.

Long term friendships have been made with Group Lead Volunteer Alison having dedicated over 16 years of Volunteering time to Henshaws over the years. The club also meet regularly for outings to places like Lytham St Annes, Sale Water Park and Cleveleys.

Mayor Cllr Andrew Morgan says: “The Mayoress and I had a great time attending the Luncheon Club at Henshaw’s in Bolton last Wednesday.

“It was wonderful to see first-hand the support that this charity provide to individuals with sight-loss and a range of other disabilities. Support such as advice and training to help people lead more independent lives – enabling users to gain confidence, develop skill, and connect with their community.”

Henshaws were excited to show the Mayor the good work of the charity in action and see the real benefits of such groups for visually impaired people living in Bolton, made possible by the long standing volunteers.

Alison, a Henshaws Volunteer, says: "We were delighted that The Mayor came to visit and think the visit went very well, it was a pleasure to meet his partner Karen who also met the group.

“The members were absolutely thrilled to see him with one member being overwhelmed by the reunion having worked with him in the care industry previously."

Henshaws is one of the UK’s oldest charities, celebrating its 185th birthday in 2022. The charity helps people with sight loss as well as other disabilities across Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

Justine, Henshaws Enablement Services Manager, says: “It was a real pleasure today to meet the new Mayor and Mayoress of Bolton who immersed themselves into our lunch club today chatting with Henshaws Staff, Volunteers and of course our VIPs.

“They were very interested in learning about the range of support we provide for people living with sight loss in Bolton. A lovely morning and afternoon was had by all.”

Henshaws staff and volunteers would love to hear from anyone in the Bolton area with a visual impairment who would like to join and find out more about how the group may suit your needs or simply to join them for a brew to see if the group is for you.