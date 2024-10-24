Helping hand for pub team that took beer barrel to Scafell Pike summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team of Lostock Alehouse regulars, who summited Scafell Pike in the summer carrying a nine gallon, 72 pint barrel of beer weighing 9.45 stones to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, have seen their donation boosted by a further £1,000 thanks to Leyland Trucks’ Helping Hand charity.

Having read about the team’s epic 12-hour climb in the local press, which raised more than £5,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Leyland Trucks’ employee Andrea Bursford applied to the Helping Hand committee to request it make a donation in a show of support for the climbers, who tapped (opened) the barrel at the summit trig point to celebrate reaching the top of England’s highest mountain.

Andrea, who lost her dad to cancer last year, said: “I wanted to boost the money raised by the Lostock Ale team as a thank you for their efforts and to provide additional funds to Rosemere, who provide such a vital service to many local people and their families.”

The alehouse team, along with Sue Swire, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager, were invited for a Leyland Trucks factory tour and to meet Andrea and Helping Hand committee members before being presented with the Helping Hand donation.

Andrea (centre right) presents the Helping Hand donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue watched by members of the Scafell Pike climbing team from Lostock Alehouse and Leyland Trucks’ director of operations Phil Jones (far left), who sits on the Helping Hand committee

Sue said: “We are very grateful to Andrea for requesting the support of Helping Hand for the Lostock Alehouse team. Their effort in hauling the beer barrel to the top of Scafell Pike was a remarkable feat of endurance that really captured people’s imaginations. We are very proud of them and very grateful to Helping Hand for supporting them.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk