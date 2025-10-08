Help Rainbow Hub make Magical Moments with auction and raffle prizes for their Ball
The glitzy event takes place on Saturday 15th November at Park Hall Hotel and Spa, Charnock Richard and will be hosted by comedian Colin Manford with entertainment from The Wickermen and all things magical.
Around 250 glamourous guests will enjoy bubbly on arrival and a delicious three course meal. They will hear more about the work of the charity and its future plans, together with the opportunity of taking part in a fabulous raffle and silent auction.
Sponsorship packages are available starting from £100 for Table sponsoring up to £5,000 for the main event sponsor. Other opportunities include Venue styling/decorating; Silent Auction and Entertainment package. For full details and the benefits of sponsoring please visit https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/annual-ball/ and click on sponsorship packages
Anyone who would like to donate a raffle or auction prize, sponsor a table or even attend should contact Emma Parish [email protected] or ring 01704 823276 ext 5
visit www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw