HAPPA February Fundraising

Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA), a registered Charity based in Burnley, Lancashire, will be running a whole host of fundraising activities to enjoy throughout February and the school half-term. There are various ways to show your support for their work to give a second chance to neglected, abused and unwanted equines.

Plan a day out with family and friends and visit Shores Hey Farm, meet and greet the resident rescue horses and enjoy all that Shores Hey Farm has to offer. Rose’s Valentine’s trail is a lovely addition to your visit and available throughout the February school half-term.

For the equine enthusiast why not plan your visit to include an immersive equestrian experience? Pony Grooming sessions are available on Tuesday 18th February to learn all about caring for a horse correctly. For the pony mad little ones book them on Own a Pony Day on 19th or 22nd to let them gain an in-depth understanding of what it really takes to own their own pony.

Enjoy the hospitality of the Charity’s café during your visit or book your table at the Valentine’s Extravaganza with a three-course meal and live entertainment on Valentine’s Day. Or why not join the Equine Care & Cake Club held in the café on the 17th; an informal and friendly gathering of like-minded horsey people enjoying horsey conversations over a good brew and a piece of delicious cake.

Winter Hill Walk

Andy Black, HAPPA’s Café Manager, says of the offering, “We are lucky to have such a fabulous farm to call HAPPA’s home nestled in the Thursden Valley, it is a real gem of a location. We find that those who make the trip out to us are pleasantly surprised with what we have to offer. A unique day out with plenty for all to see and do. If you are passionate about animal welfare join us in raising vital funds in any way you can. Bring your four-legged companion with you as we are completely dog friendly.”

For those who enjoy the great outdoors the Winter Hill Walk on 22nd February rounds off the February fundraising activities. A guided walk up Rivington Pike to raise funds for HAPPA. Learn of the history, misfortune and ancient burial grounds that the Hill holds deep within.

Show your support for this fabulous cause this February. For further details head to the HAPPA website www.happa.org.uk