HAPPA Celebrates Triple Finalist Success at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in three categories at the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026. The Charity, based at Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe, has made it to the shortlist for Dog Friendly Business Award, Small Visitor Attraction Award, and Experience of the Year Award for its popular Own a Pony Days.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in the county’s visitor economy, recognising organisations that deliver outstanding experiences for residents and visitors alike. HAPPA’s recognition across three diverse categories reflects its commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive and engaging visitor experience, whether for families, dog owners, or equestrian enthusiasts.

HAPPA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Arthur, said:

“To be recognised in three separate categories is an incredible achievement for our team and volunteers. It’s a testament to the passion, dedication and creativity that goes into making HAPPA a truly unique place to visit. We’re particularly proud that our work with both animals and people is being celebrated. From our dog-friendly facilities to our much-loved Own a Pony Days that inspire and educate the next generation.”

For HAPPA, this recognition is more than just a nod to great visitor experiences, it reflects the passion, hard work and dedication of the staff, volunteers and supporters who make Shores Hey Farm such a special place. Being shortlisted in these categories shows that the Charity’s efforts to create a welcoming, engaging and educational environment are making a real impact, not just for the animals in their care, but for the thousands of visitors they welcome each year.

April Hinnigan, HAPPA’s Head of PR and Marketing, added:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be finalists this year, and in three categories no less! The judging interviews in November will give us a fantastic opportunity to showcase exactly why Shores Hey Farm is such a special place. We can’t wait to share our story, meet the judges and celebrate alongside so many other brilliant Lancashire tourism businesses.”

As the Charity looks ahead to the Awards, they see this recognition as a chance to strengthen their voice, build new partnerships and inspire more people to support equine welfare. Regardless of the final result, HAPPA hopes this spotlight will encourage even more visitors to experience the magic of Shores Hey Farm and the vital work carried out every day.

The final stage of the competition will take place later this year, with judging interviews scheduled for November. Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in February 2026.

For more information about HAPPA, visit www.happa.org.uk.