Guitarist from Preston achieves viral stardom with one million YouTube views in just two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The strum of a guitar echoes through a room, fingers dancing across the fretboard with practised ease. This isn't a scene from a concert hall, but a glimpse into the musical journey of Rhys, a Preston resident whose recent YouTube video, "20 Years of Guitar Progress (self-taught)", has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 1 million views in just two short weeks.

The video is a testament to Rhys' dedication to the guitar, showcasing his remarkable progress over 20 years. It's a story that resonates with anyone who has ever pursued a passion with unwavering commitment.

Early Strumming: Planting the Seeds of Passion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys playing guitar at his home inPreston (2024)

At just 9 years old in Newcastle, music filled the air as a young Rhys first picked up a guitar. Thanks to his mum's patient guidance, he learned his first chords on the iconic riff of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water," igniting a passion for rock fueled by legends like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, with a dash of contemporary rebellion from Green Day.

Those early years were filled with the joy of discovery, learning basic chords and trying to mimic the music Rhys admired..]

Years of Practice, Refining the Craft

As Rhys matured, his commitment to the guitar mirrored his growth. Countless hours were poured into practice sessions, meticulously honing his skills and tackling increasingly complex techniques. This dedication wasn't a solitary pursuit – Rhys documented his musical journey through various guitar covers uploaded to YouTube. This not only served as a record of his progress but also potentially connected him with a community of online musicians.

Rhys hits 1 million views on his video

Rhys moved to Preston in 2020 with his partner, Charlotte, who was born and raised here. Despite the challenges of lockdown, Rhys' musical spirit remained undeterred. He transformed his creative energy into a prolific period, releasing a studio album, a 4-song EP, and numerous singles - a testament to his dedication and the unwavering support he finds at home.

The Power of the Web: Sharing the Music with the World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internet has become a powerful platform for musicians to connect with audiences worldwide. Rhys decided to share his passion on YouTube, uploading videos showcasing his skills and musical growth.

His latest upload, "20 Years of Guitar Progress (self-taught)", wasn't just a song, it was a story. This 40-minute video served as a captivating time capsule, showcasing Rhys' musical evolution over two decades. Viewers were drawn in by the chronological compilation of past footage, meticulously annotated with dates and insightful commentary. It was a testament to his dedication, a raw and honest portrayal of a musician's journey from beginner to advanced.

Rhys playing guitar at 9 years old

A Look Forward: Embracing the Future

The viral success of the video has been overwhelming for Rhys. "Everyone has been incredibly positive in the comments and sharing their own personal journeys on guitar. I've read every single one."

Rhys' story is a reminder that passion and perseverance can lead to unexpected success. From his early days strumming chords to his current viral recognition, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians everywhere. It also highlights the vibrant music scene within Preston, where local talent continues to flourish and find a global audience.